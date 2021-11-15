Stonebwoy's son, Janam has been spotted having a career conversation with his mother

In the video, the young man was heard telling his mother that he wanted to be a dinosaur

Dr Louisa Satekla, mother of the adorable boy was left in shock after her son discussed his aspirations with her

The adorable son of dancehall star Stonebwoy and dentist Dr Louisa Satekla, Janam Joachim Satekla, has discussed his future aspirations with his mum.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Janam popularly known as Jahjah, was heard telling his mother that he wanted to become a dinosaur.

It appeared Janam was having his supper when the discussion came up and said he rather become a dinosaur instead of a musician like his dad or a dentist like his mum.

Janam had a puppet of a green dinosaur over his hand and was heard mimicking the sound of an aminal which sounded more like a roar.

This future aspiration from Jahjah even took Dr Louisa by surprise and she ended up screaming over her son's choice.

Dr Louisa went on to quiz Jahjah over his aspiration and he confirmed it and even said his dad was well aware of this since he was also a dinosaur.

Fans of Janam take to the comment section to react to the adorable video

Many people reacted to the video and questioned why Janam was changing careers all of a sudden

odeibea_10 commented:

"From firefighter to dinosaur"

ms.yebs was reacting to Dr Louisa's scream:

"Is the Eii for me"

jane.amoah quizzed:

"Eei Jaja Is your daddy aware you said he’s a dinosaur?"

There were many other comments that showed followers of the young man could not hold back their laughter over the little boy's wish.

