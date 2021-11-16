Marypearl Appiah has wowed social media users with stunning photos

In the photos, the last daughter of Kwesi Appiah flaunted her beauty

The said photos have attracted reactions from her followers

Marypearl Appiah, the last daughter of former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, has set tongues wagging on social media.

Marypearl, who is based in the United Kingdom (UK), has proven that her beauty is top-notch.

Marypearl Appiah: Kwesi Appiah's last daughter stuns fans with beautiful photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Marypearl)

Source: Instagram

She has released stunning photos of herself on her official Instagram page.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Marypearl is captured in a lovely outfit.

From the photos, Marypearl complimented her looks with a nice hairstyle as she had a small bag in her possession.

Her caption of the photos read, "red head."

Social media users react to the photos of Marypearl

imperfect_jay commented:

"Spicy."

guylainee also wrote:

"My wce."

mstay23 had this to say:

"Eeeee."

