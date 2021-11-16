Ahuofe Patri has warmed the hearts of social media users with her latest photos

The actress was seen seated inside a building while wearing a beautiful smile

Ahuofe Patri is noted for wowing her many fans and followers with awe-inspiring photos of herself

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri has given her many fans and followers something to drool over in her new post on social media.

The actress took to her official Instagram account to bless her fans with dazzling photos of herself as she struck a pretty pose while posing with her smiles.

In the photo, the actress was seen inside a building and sitting at a dining table while trying to take a selfie.

Photos of Ahoufe Patri. Source: Instagram/@priscilla_opoku_Agyeman

Source: Instagram

Ahuofe Patri was seen beaming with her usual infectious smile, sported a new hairstyle and complimented with expensive-looking earrings, necklace, bracelet and ring.

After posting the rather pretty photos of herself, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang captioned it:

"It’s me…..again!"

Social media users take to the comment section to react to the photos

Many colleagues, fans, and followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower her with glowing words.

wear_frimpomaa wrote:

"It’s the second slide for me please give the phone case to your husband"

osei_fel came in with the comment:

"Your girl this fione"

nubuke_gh had this to say:

"Baby girl 4 life"

kweku.babone also wrote:

"African Beauty "

There were many such comments that proved that Ahuofe Patri is truly loved by her teeming fans and followers.

Source: Yen.com.gh