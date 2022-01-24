10 Photos of Mawuli Gavor that Show he is Ghana's Finest Actor

Ghanaian actor and TV personality, Mawuli Gavor Ghana is undoubtedly one of Ghana's hottest actors if not the hottest in the country

His great acting skills and good looks has made his notoriety cut across the borders of Ghana to Nigeria where he features in a lot of their productions

Mawuli Gavor is also a celebrated style and fashion icon and has won many fashion accolades as well as graced covers of magazine

Ghanaian actor and model, Mawuli Gavor has got it all, from his cute looks ,to his good sense of fashion, and most significantly his great acting skills. Let's just say he is a total package.

The actor has done so well for himself in the creative space as an actor here in Ghana and most importantly Nigeria where he is heralded as one of Africa's most hottest actor.

Mawuli's notoriety in Nigeria has landed him so many endorsement deals, commercials and main character roles in some of the country's biggest Netflix hits including Sugar Rush, Chief Daddy, to mention but a few.

His fresh and handsome face together with his well shredded physique has made him the ladies man and a crush symbol for many fans across Africa.

1. His name Mawuli is an Ewe name that means God lives. His success is testament to that fact.

2.Although the actor was born in Ghana, he lived many years outside the country; Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

3. Mawuli Gavor studied in the U.S where he graduated with a degree in Business Management and finance from Franklin and Marshall college, Lancaster.

4. Gavor landed himself a huge endorsement deal as an ambassador for Martini in Ghana and Nigeria.

5. His love life has not been made public but is rumored to be dating Nigeria's former BBA star, Cee C.

6. His lovable personality and fashionable looks have garnered him a following of over two hundred thousand on IG.

7. Mawuli Gavor is a true inspiration to many young creatives coming up especially within the movie industry.

