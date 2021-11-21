Radio and TV presenter Andrew Amoah, popularly known as Andy Dosty, has been surprised by his young daughter, Ohemaa.

Ohemaa, still a little girl,, recently exhibited signs that she could be a disc jockey/presenter just like her dad.

In a video shared on Andy Dosty's Instagram page, Ohemma is seen sitting in front of a laptop computer.

Andy Dosty's daughter is taking after him

Source: Instagram

The little girl started playing music on the computer. A few seconds into the song, she cut it to speak as if she was live on air.

She then restarted the music and later stopped it again while speaking in-between and mimicking a presenter.

Even though what she was saying was not clear enough, she sounded like someone with a foreign accent and spoke with so much confidence.

Sharing the video Andy Dosty sounded surprised by his daughter exploits.

"eeiii Awurade……I just woke up to this video. My daughter Ohemaa mimics a radio presenter. Is it alright to say it’s a generational blessing? So she’s been watching me work. I’m trying to hear the slang in her presentation. God is wonderful. Please give her a nice DJ name," he said.

