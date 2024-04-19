Nana Acheampong has hinted at a collaboration with his daughter Gyakie, revealing that they have already recorded songs together

Legendary highlife musician Nana Acheampong, in an interview with media personality Zionfelix, hinted at a musical collaboration with his daughter, Gyakie. The father-daughter duo has already recorded songs together, according to Nana Acheampong.

He shared that they are waiting for the perfect moment to release their joint project. This has sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly anticipating a collaboration between the two.

Fans have long clamoured for a collaboration between the two, and this announcement has brought music lovers a lot of excitement.

Nana Acheampong's illustrious career has spanned decades, earning him a revered place in the history of highlife music. Gyakie seems to be towing the same lane as her father as she is doing very well for herself in the music scene, releasing numerous successful songs.

Nana Acheampong and Gyakie excite Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bettyacheampong2696 commented:

Nana and Gyakie love you more...BETTY

darkadi5472 said:

Nana, I'm tapping into your blessings , may God continually bless you and your family. I

julianaappiah9833 reacted:

My all time favorite musician. The legend much love .God bless you.

user-mc5ou1hf6m also said:

Wow God has really bless Nana Acheampong so much

Nana Acheampong and Fameye collaboration

In a similar story, Fameye and highlife legend Nana Acheampong are set to drop a new single together, and they have been spotted on the set of a video shoot.

In some photos that popped up online, the pair were seen rocking all-white outfits, recording a video for the song set to drop on April 19, 2024.

In a post on Instagram, Fameye shared his excitement about meeting and working with the legendary musician. Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, a seasoned entertainment pundit, told YEN.com.gh that he believes the collaboration was a very important one.

