Fameye has been spotted in a video trying to speak about his use of marijuana

According to the Nothing I Get crooner, he does not smoke weed but rather eats it

Fameye was being interviewed by TV show host Serwaa Amihere on a show on GH One TV

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Peter Famiyeh Bozah famed as Fameye has caused a massive stir online after he was cornered in a live interview on TV.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fameye was speaking in a live TV interview with Serwaa Amihere on GH One.

One of the questions that were posed to Fameye by Serwaa Amihere was to find out whether he smokes.

Photos of Fameye.

Source: Instagram

The Nothing I Get singer did not answer directly and said if the weed was mixed with food for him, he would consume it.

He added that he does not smoke weed but rather consumes it even if it is put in his tea.

Fameye went on to say that weed leaves was the same as that of cabbage or lettuce therefore he did not mind eating it when it is mixed with Waakye.

The award-winning musician added that taking in weed made him stay focus so he was not going to say he does not consume it.

