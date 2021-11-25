Nana Kwame Bediako aka ‘Cheddar’ is a prominent Ghanaian businessman and real estate mogul

Aside from being known for his business acumen, he is famed for making elaborate sartorial statements at A-list events and social media

Money they say makes the world go round, and renowned Ghanaian industrialist and real estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako aka ‘Cheddar’, has earned an image as one of the wealthiest businessmen in Ghana.

The CEO, also known as Freedom Jacob, is famous for his elaborate sartorial selections to prominent events and for fetting his wealth on social media.

His unique styles consist of high-end designer wear, expensive shoes, and luxury leather bags. Aside from flexing his fashion sense, he does not shy away from showing off his deluxe and exotic whips as well.

Nana Cheddar has been spotted in some expensive outfits recently, posing on some of his luxurious vehicles.

YEN.com.gh has selected five snaps of the Ghanaian billionaire flaunting his designer costumes and expensive cars.

Nana Cheddar Pays Fees of Visually Impaired Man

Meanwhile, Nana Kwame Bediako recently helped a man living with a visual impairment achieve his life-long dream of becoming a journalist.

Popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, he financed a two-year programme for the visually impaired man named Brown to acquire the training needed to become a newsman.

Freedom Jacob Caesar introduced Brown to his mentor, Bola Ray, the CEO of the EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment at the EIB office in Accra.

