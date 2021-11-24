Cheddar has caused a stir on social media by flaunting some of his expensive fleet of cars

He was seen posing on one of the cars while the others were parked in the background

Cheddar is noted for his many philanthropic works and matchless love for his family

Ghanaian billionaire Freedom Jacob Caesar, otherwise known as Cheddar but known in real life as Nana Kwame Bediako, has taken his cars out for all to see.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the philanthropist, real estate developer was seen posing with his expensive fleet of cars.

The Ghanaian businessman, in the photos sighted online, was seen standing on the bonnet of one of his most-prized cars - the Lamborghini Aventador.

Freedom Jacob Caesar, was spotted wearing matching colours with what appeared to be his favourite car.

He was wearing a black t-shirt over a pair of black trousers which were all underneath an expensive-looking morning coat.

One of the photos saw Freedom Jacob Caesar jumping off the bonnet of the car and was captured while in mid-air.

After posting the photos, Freedom Jacob Caesar captioned them:

"Attention is more important than competition!"

Fans of the Ghanaian businessman react to the photos

Many followers of Nana Cheddar took to the comment section to share their opinion over the new set of photos.

tyler_thecreator_89 came in with the comment:

"You are the best #Freedom to the world"

queenofgreen noted:

"They could never with you! The best that’s EVER done it!"

gilomoses had this to say:

"Your fashion sense is out of this world. As well as l love your business acumen, You are also very artistic in everything . You are such inspiration…"

There were many comments that showed fans of Cheddar were excited to see him flaunting his wealth and high sense of fashion.

