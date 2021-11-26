MzVee has dazzled her fans and followers with her latest photo she posted online

The singe was seen seated in a room which looked like a plush living room

Many people admired her natural face and made sure to mention it in the comment section

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian songstress Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda famed as MzVee, has wowed her teeming fans and followers with a photo flaunting her beauty.

The Say My Name singer, in a post on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, was seen seated on a couch in what looked like a plush living room.

She was seen wearing a custom-fit white tank top over a pair of faded blue jeans which was also tight-fitting.

Photos of MzVee. Source: Instagram/mzveegh

Source: Instagram

The singer complimented her looks with a Cheetah skin-themed hat and some sleek heels to match the outfit.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

MzVee was seen seated on what looked like an antique couch as she looked away with a straight face for the photo to be taken.

What caught the eyes of many was the fact that the singer was not wearing any make-up as she decided to flaunt her natural face.

After posting the photo, MzVee captioned it with a loved-faced emoji and left the rest of the work for her admirers.

Fans of the versatile singer react to the beautiful photo

Many admirers of MzVee took to the comment section to react to the photo she shared on her social media handle.

nanaromeowelewele made an observation:

"Well endowed daavi"

moxlegh commented:

"Queen of GH music I greet u"

a_mevv_ could not help but speak Ewe:

"Kabakaba, edzagbagba"

prolific_reigns noted:

"Epitome of beauty…star crush"

iamsuzay wrote:

"Sitting beautifully"

There were many comments that showed fans of MzVee could not stop drooling over the photo.

Sista Afia: 'Macho' man storms Accra FM to Collect Unpaid debt from Singer During Interview

Meanwhile, a heavy-built muscled man has stormed the studio of Accra FM to interrupt an interview with Ghanaian female artiste, Sista Afia claiming to collect his unpaid debt for acting as her bouncer sometime back.

In a video shared by popular blogger Zion Felix, the singer is sighted confused as she watches the 'macho' man rant about his alleged unpaid debt as the staff of the radio station try to control the situation.

Sista Afia vehemently denied the claims of the bouncer saying she does not know him and can't remember ever working with him.

Source: Yen.com.gh