Sista Afia's interview with Accra FM was interrupted by a macho man

The muscled man claimed he rendered his service as a bouncer to the singer by was not paid

Sista Afia and her manager denied the claims during the interview

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A heavy-built muscled man has stormed the studio of Accra FM to interrupt an interview with Ghanaian female artiste, Sista Afia claiming to collect his unpaid debt for acting as her bouncer sometime back.

In a video shared by popular blogger Zion Felix, the singer is sighted confused as she watches the 'macho' man rant about his alleged unpaid debt as the staff of the radio station try to control the situation.

Sista Afia vehemently denied the claims of the bouncer saying she does not know him and can't remember ever working with him.

Sister Afia and Bouncer.source:instagram/@zionfelix

Source: Twitter

In the heat of the embarrassing situation, The radio presenter, Nana Romeo is seen engaging the bouncer in a conversation where he himself as security personnel nicknamed Program.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He stated:

" I have been following up with my payment after playing a bouncer for her but never get to her. I was told she was around for an interview so i quickly came to take my money".

The heavily built man quickly was rushed out by some men present in the studio.

Sister Afia's manager also denied the claims but gave him the benefit of the doubt saying that sometimes when they go for events, people willingly join their entourage to protect Sista Afia so he perhaps could have done the same and expected to be given something afterwards.

Sista Afia storms streets as 'pure water' seller to give freebies to fans

Ghanaian musician, Francisca Gawugah, known by the stage name Sista Afia, has been seen in a video giving back to society by sharing bottles of water and drinks. In the new video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Are You Ready singer disguised herself as a street hawker and stormed a busy street in Accra.

When she got on the streets, she started giving out the bottles of water for free to all those who needed a drink.

Source: Yen