Salinko Celebrates Wife's Birthday with 6 Beautiful Photos

Actor Salinko has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of his wife

The actor's wife's birthday is today, November 30, 2021

Some top Ghanaian celebrities have joined him to celebrate his wife

Kumawood actor, Abraham Davis, popularly known as Salinko, is really going gaga on Instagram all because of his wife's birthday.

The popular actor's wife is a year older today, November 30, 2021, and he has decided to celebrate her.

Salinko in celebrating his wife took to his official Instagram handle to release breathtaking photos of her.

Salinko celebrates wife's birthday with beautiful photos

Source: Instagram

In the six photos Salinko released, Mrs. Davis, is captured flaunting her flawless beauty.

The award-winning actor didn't only drop photos of his wife but added a romantic caption.

He wrote, "You make my life worth living. You bring smiles to my face, and your touch shows me how much you love me and care for me. You are my friend and my lover. Happy Birthday Hony...."

Celebrities celebrate with Salinko

asare_bernice_ wrote:

"Happy birthday Akumaa."

beverly_afaglo commented:

"Hbd to our wife."

ajpoundz_gh

"Awwwww Ds Beautiful HAPPPPPPPPPPPPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETIE."

amasarpongkumankuma

"Happy birthday beautiful."

Source: Yen.com.gh