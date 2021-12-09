Some players in the creative arts industry are doing well in other fields, including business.

A few of them have launched new businesses or have some that have been in existence for some time now.

Speaking on the benefits of this, some said they took the initiative so they could have multiple sources of income.

YEN.com.gh brings you the list of 12 musicians and actresses who have side businesses aside from their crafts.

These celebrities are Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Fella Makafui, Van Vicker, Becca, Yvonne Nelson, D-Black, Salma Mumin, Tracey Boakye, Delay, Afia Schwar, and Luckie Lawson.

1. Shatta Wale: The Dancehall artist has a number of businesses aside from his main music career. Notable among his businesses is his clothing line Reign. Shatta Wale recently launched a ride-hailing App, Shaxi.

2. Stonebwoy: Stonebwoy owns the BHIM Shop, also a clothing line. He is also reported to own appreciable shares in Big Boss Energy Drink.

3. Becca: The African woman singer also has a thing for the beauty industry aside from music. She owns Kora Spa, one for the elite in Accra. Becca's shop is located at the plush East Legon.

4. Van Vicker: The actor recently launched an eatery, Vantastic Grill, located on the Spintex Road. The Vantastic Grill restaurant has been touted as one of the finest places to get all kinds of foods in Accra.

5. Yvonne Nelson: The Princess Tyra star actress owns a number of businesses as reported earlier by YEN.com.gh. Some of the businesses are YN Productions, YN Island, and the most popular Just Like Mama Preschool.

6. Delay: The astute media person is a businesswoman. Aside from her popular Delay Show that remains one of Ghana's most-watched and long-running shows, Delay owns the company Delay Foods. She deals in mackerel, sardine, spagghetti, and a lot more. Delay is also one of Ghana's most-admired female celebrities.

7. Fella Makafui: Medikal's wife refers to herself as a businesswoman and entrepreneur. She owns Fella wine and Liquor, as well as an eyelash brand.

8. Tracey Boakye: Aside from being an actress, Tracey Boakye owns a production house, Shakira Movie Production. She also owned Shortcode By Tracey, a popular eatery in Kumasi. The actress is also into the beauty industry.

9. Afia Schwar: Afia Schwarzennegger recently launched her QAS Purified Mineral Water brand. She launched it alongside Pena Purified Drinking Water for her daughter Pena.

10. Salma Mumin: The young actress is also into the food and hospitality industry. She owns Salma Eatery, a fast-growing restaurant in Accra.

11. Luckie Lawson: Actress Luckie Lawson owns an eatery, Luckie's Place, and Mangoase Restaurant and Leisure Center.

12. D-Black: D-Black owns a number of businesses. The most popular among the businesses is Club Onyx, located in the busy street of Osu. It is a meeting place for celebrities, including football legend Asamoah Gyan.

