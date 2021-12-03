Osei Kwame Despite's son, Saahene Osei, has shared rare stunning beach photos

The fashionista posed for the camera sporting a gold outfit

Saahene displayed a great sense of sartorial selection to mark his 19th birthday

Kirk Osei, son of Ghanaian business magnate Osei Kwame Despite, has shared rare Instagram beach photos to mark his 19th birthday.

The recent frames highlighted his great sense of fashion for the occasion of his birthday on December 2, 2021.

Popularly known on social media as Saahene, the 19-year-old is famed for having an eye for expensive clothes and luxurious vehicles.

Forever Grateful - Despite's Fresh Son Says as He Drops Latest Photos to Mark 19th Birthday Photo credit: Saahene

Source: Instagram

In the recent shots, he posed at the shoreline of the sea as seen in the photos.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Saahene expressed gratitude without mentioning that he has clocked a new age as he captioned the photos as:

''Forever Grateful.''

However, some of his keen followers were quick to celebrate him, wishing him a happy birthday.

Beverla_beauty commented:

''Happy birthday, Saahene. I wish you everything good.''

Owusuafriyie5350 said:

''Happy birthday king .''

Francisoduro_ commendted:

''Happy birthday bromay heaven and earth celebrate your day .''

Dayonthemap said:

''Happy birthday, champ .''

''Wow, you are cool. Happy birthday. How about a date with you,'' Diara Jill asked.

Source: Yen