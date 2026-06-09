Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale announced a paid Shatta Movement membership club on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, requiring fans to pay GH₵100 for a gold card

The musician said the initiative was designed to officialise his fanbase by capturing members' identities and data through a registration system

The announcement triggered widespread backlash online, with many Ghanaians accusing Shatta Wale of exploiting his fans despite claims of massive wealth

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Shatta Wale faced massive fan backlash after announcing the establishment of a paid Shatta Movement membership club.

Shatta Wale Faces Backlash After Announcing Paid GH₵100 Shatta Movement Fan Club Membership

Source: Facebook

The musician took to his Twitter account on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, to announce the new initiative.

He said the move was to officialise his massive Shatta Movement fanbase onto a system to capture their identities and data.

Shatta Wale’s announcement sparked controversy when he stated that members would receive a gold card with premium services included for only GH₵100.

“We are ready to officialise our Shatta Movement members with real identity and data. Register now by clicking the link below. Get your Gold Card membership after registration with just GH₵100 to enjoy premium services around the world,” he wrote.

The Twitter post shared by Shatta Wale announcing the new Shatta Movement fan club is below.

Reactions to Shatta Wale’s paid SM membership

Ghanaians on social media expressed outrage over the move by the Ghanaian dancehall superstar, especially following a recent interview in which he claimed he charged $1m for some shows.

Some netizens accused Shatta Wale of taking advantage of his fans while claiming to be super wealthy.

Misque said:

"The 5cedis you Dey share to them, you wan take am back through this? Lol."

Saved By JESUS🙏🏽 wrote:

"With all your supposed millions, instead of giving to your fans, you want to milk them ?! Lmao."

𝑩å𝒏𝒌𝒛 🦅🫆 commented:

"Lol, I’m familiar with this game. Self-acclaimed billionaire is hungry, hence a smart move to exploit his delusional fans. What a pity 😂. That’s unacceptable. Taking advantage of your fans? Naaa bro. Be humble and learn from Stonebwoy."

🥷🏿Ashtown boy diɛn na ɛɛsere said:

"Scam alert 🚨. He claimed he charges $1M for a show but still wants to collect from the needy 🙏."

My Lord commented:

"Stonebwoy that you claim to be richer than will never extort money from his fans lmao."

Shatta Wale speaks on immense wealth

In a recent interview with Nigerian pop culture personality Adesope Olajide, popularly known as Adesope, Shatta Wale claimed that he had played at shows in Ghana where he received massive payments that were more lucrative than if he had travelled abroad.

“I’ve always seen myself as this international star. If I tell you I can get paid $1 million in Ghana, you will go like, how? But Ghana is a beautiful place where people understand the music culture," he claimed.

Shatta Wale added that he sometimes turns down offers to perform abroad because he earns more in Ghana.

Below is a Twitter video of Shatta Wale speaking about making money from shows in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh