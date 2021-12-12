Ghanaian teen disk jockey, DJ Switch, is celebrating another milestone in her life

She is 14 years old today, December 12, and she has commemorated the special day

The teenager has shared photos and a video capturing a merrymaking moment with loved ones

The award-winning disc jockey, Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, known popularly as DJ Switch, has commemorated her birthday with breathtaking photos and a video.

The Talented Kidz season eight winner has taken to her socials to announce her new age as she beamed with smiles in the breathtaking snaps.

DJ Switch can be seen in a beautiful modern outfit and trendy footwear.

DJ Switch Drops Beautiful Photos, Video to Mark 14th Birthday; Many React Photo credit: DJ Switch

Source: Instagram

Captioning the photos, she wrote:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''As I turn a year older today, I am most thankful for the people around me and the gift of being alive. Happy birthday to me.''

In another post, she said:

''Wow, It’s been a wonderful dayThank God for this day.''

Reactions

Admirers and celebrity friends of the young talented DJ have celebrated her new age.

Actress Emelia Brobbey commented:

''Happy birthday to you beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.''

Ama_shatta11 said:

''Wow, happy birthday Erica❤️❤️ Wish you long life and prosperity ❤️❤️.''

Lady.karen said:

''Happy birthday bby❤️❤️ stay blessed.''

Diana Hamilton Marks 43rd Birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has released two breathtaking photos to commemorate her birthday on Saturday [today], December 4, 2021.

Of course! This year has been a good year for the singer, and clocking another age is just an added blessing.

Thankful for life The Adom (Grace) hitmaker's frames showed her in two settings and outfits meant to celebrate her 43rd birthday.

Source: Yen Ghana