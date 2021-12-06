Fendy: Fella Makafui's sister drops stunning video to celebrate birthday today

Fendy Fella has been spotted in a video dancing her heart off due to her birthday

The entrepreneur shared a bedroom video showing off her dance moves for all to see

Many people including Fella Makafui took to the comment section to react to the video

Fendy Fella, the pretty sister of Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Mrs Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, is a year older today, December 6, 2021.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress was seen beaming with smiles as she danced her heart away on her big day.

Fendy Fella also known on social media as Princess Norv, was seen standing in what looked like a bedroom as she recorded herself.

She was seen dancing in a room which had other people seated and watching on.

Fendy Fella was spotted wearing an oversized shirt over bodycon hot pants as she dazzled in her entirety.

She complimented her look with some glittering jewellery consisting a necklace, earrings and some gold-themed bracelets.

After posting the video, Fendy Fella captioned it:

"Happy birthday to me …Wishing myself another year of happiness and full of wonderful surprises"

Fella Makafui, others react to the birthday video

Sister of Fendy, Fella Makafui and other fans of the pretty young lady took to the comment section to shower words on the celebrant.

fellamakafui wrote:

"Happy birthday baby ..Love u"

kanimusic had this to say:

"Happy birthday Novinyo"

mikeey.o commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful"

madeinnewyork6 wrote:

"Happy Birthday beautiful Brown Baby"

blackcherrygh who was also born on the same day commented:

"Birthday mate Happy birthday to u beautiful"

There were many birthday comments flowing the way of Fendy with others also commenting on her stunning beauty and outfit.

Source: Yen.com.gh