Akua GMB wows fans in video as she dazzles in beautiful African print

Akua GMB has stunned many people on social media with her latest activity

The former beauty queen was seen flaunting her pretty face and high sense of fashion

She also used the opportunity to also show off some parts of her home

Former winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah famed as Akua GMB has once again turned heads online with her video.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the beauty queen, Akua GMB was seen flaunting her beauty.

She was spotted wearing a beautiful African print dress and complimented her outfit with expensive-looking ornaments.

She was spotted beaming with her usual glowing smile as she gave her fans a rare 360-degree turn.

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of the beauty pageant winner took to the comment section to shower praises on her.

fellamakafui wrote:

"Beautiful sis"

owenghana had this to say:

"Is the sauce for me. Is your Sister this fiiiiiiine"

nyarkoah.n commented:

"Much love from Germany#we love you deep"

