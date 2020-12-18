A young JHS graduate has been spotted crying in a video over her BECE result

According to the young lady, she wrote her papers so well and did not deserve the result she was getting

Per the voices in the video, the young lady scored Aggregate 20

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady believed to have completed junior high school after successfully writing her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has been spotted crying in a video.

Information picked up from the video has it that the young lady went to check her BECE results and was surprised and displeased with the results she was seeing.

As the result slip was shown to her, she burst out into uncontrollable tears out of disbelief and claimed she wrote the papers well enough to deserve higher grades

"Mon checki biom" - JHS graduate cries in video as BECE slip produces '3ka aba fie' results. Source: dailycelebritiesnewsdotorg

Source: Instagram

The young lady stood her ground even as people tried to calm her down and insisted she performed better than the grades she was seeing on her slip.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the conversation, the young lady scored Aggregate 20 but she claimed there might have been some mix-up somewhere.

"Re-check the results for me. I can't score Aggregate 20. This is not what I wrote on the paper. Please check the results again", the young lady was heard saying in the video.

She appeared to be very hurt by the results she was seeing and requested for the internet cafe attendant to cross-check her index number and check the results for her one more time.

Moving away from BECE slips and jumping into more exciting education news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 2020 graduate from Ghana's premier tertiary institution, the University of Ghana, has every reason to smile after finally acquiring his first degree which took him 10 years.

Mr Nana Boakye-Yiadom who got enrolled in the university in 2010 to study for a 4-year programme got sidelined by many challenges which saw him deferring a number of times.

The story has it that the course that should have been completed in 2014, took Nana Boakye-Yiadom an extra six years to be able to achieve.

Source: Yen News