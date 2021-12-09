Gospel star Celestine Donkor give fashion goals in beautiful photo

Celestine Donkor has dazzled her fans and followers with a new photo

The gospel sensation was seen beaming with smiles as she rocked her outfit

Celestine Donkor is noted for her hit songs and her remarkable fashion choices

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel songstress, Celestine Donkor, has once again wowed social media with her latest statement on fashion in a new photo.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Celestine Donkor was seen posing for the camera as she beamed with her huge infectious smile.

The Agbebolo hitmaker was seen standing in what looked like a restaurant as she showed off her ever-radiant beauty to the world.

Celestine Donkor was wearing a beautiful dress made from the combination of exquisite African print and what looked like a foreign material.

She complimented her looks with a pair of stunning high-heeled shoes and expensive-looking earrings.

After posting the photo, the gospel sensation captioned it:

"Whatever you are going through is becoming your testimony. Smile through the storm for the Lord is with you. #OnlyYou #IhaveATestimony #TestimonyTherapyEP"

Fans react to the photo

Many teeming fans and ardent followers of the silky-voiced gospel singer took to the comment section to react to the photo.

21preciousmccarthy wrote:

"Amen. God bless you mum"

fredapraiz_music tapped into the message:

"Yes, i have a story to tell, thank you mummy, you always shining in the lord"

bee_tuffour commented:

"Amen! Beautiful pic though"

ainny_p noted:

"Mummy is looking good"

officialreverendgold had this to say:

"Aaah you look lovely my sister"

wisdomparablegh wrote:

"Mummy always look good"

