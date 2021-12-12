Juliet Ibrahim has uploaded a candid video showing her face without makeup

Ghanaian movie A-lister, Juliet Ibrahim, has released a candid video sporting a casual outfit and showing her natural face without her usual makeup.

In the video, she expresses excitement about Christmas coming early for herself and the family.

The famous entertainer has warmed the hearts of many with the new video glowing with smiles and looking unblemished without beauty-enhancing accessories.

Reactions

The video has garnered thousands of reactions and tons of comments from her fans and followers, with many expressing their views about her natural beauty.

Airejosh said:

''Cutest!! Beautiful mouth .''

Anisleekbeddings commented:

''Thank you so much, mammy.''

Adomarobertes said:

''You look beautiful without makeup.''

Daevengelist said:

''Can't go wrong with some bedding. Hope they come with pillowcases.❤️''

Juliet Ibrahim drops photos from Dubai

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Juliet Ibrahim, recently lit up social media with photos from her vacation in Dubai city in the United Arab Emirates.

The multiple award-winning film star has warmed hearts with opulent photos, flexing her natural and flawless looks.

Taking to her Instagram page, the entertainer posted photos showing off her face without her usual makeup as she posed for different shots.

