Funny Face and Joyce Mensah exchanged words on Facebook after she alleged that he has bipolar disorder

The actor dismissed Joyce Mensah's allegations and warned her to stop associating him with the mental disorder in a friendly manner

The interaction between Funny Face and Joyce Mensah gathered hilarious reactions from social media users

Controversial actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face's new look, has sparked a back-and-forth interaction on social media between himself and Joyce Mensah.

Funny Face and Joyce Mensah Photo source: @threalfunnyface @joycemensahofficial

Source: Instagram

Funny Face clashes with Joyce Mensah over bipolar disorder allegation

Funny Face took to his official Facebook account to share a photo of his new look, which became a trending topic on the platform.

The actor's photo prompted a response from the former AIDS ambassador, Joyce Mensah, to comment on the picture with a bipolar month awareness message, implying that Funny Face had bipolar disorder.

She wrote,

"Every June is the most difficult month for Bipolar. We pray God see us through."

Joyce Mensah's comment did not go down well with Funny Face who reacted with allegations of bipolar disorder against her.

He wrote,

"Madam you are da one with Bipolar .. do I act and behave like you ? Check our social statuses .. one is bigger and mightier than da other .. we are not mate !!! I love you tho .. because you have a good heart and pure soul .. I love you ❤️"

Joyce Mensah responded to Funny Face's comment with another message suggesting that they were both bipolar patients who do not have their children around them.

She replied,

"Your children are not with you. My children are not with me. We are in this together my fellow Bipolarian. ❤️"

Below is the social media post of Funny Face and Joyce Mensah's Facebook interactions:

Netizens react to Funny Face's clash with Joyce Mensah on Facebook

The interaction between Funny Face and Joyce Mensah gathered hilarious comments from social media users. YEN.com.gh gathered some of these comments.

@kobby.234 commented:

"I don't really think there is anything wrong with Funnyface. He just likes doing silly stuff to draw attention. Trend Funny "

@Gregory Gyakye commented:

"Funny Face Woow was thinking u guys had issues till i went through the comments to relise s33 it was all fun,welldone bros"

@Empress Christabel commented:

"Joyce Mensah we are all bipolar fuo"

Funny Face begs Telecel Ghana for a Brand Ambassadorial deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face, on social media, begged Telecel Ghana to make him a brand ambassador for the network company.

The actor boasted of his credentials as a popular figure with a massive social media audience and his previous advertisement for Vodafone Ghana as proof of his qualification for an ambassadorial role.

The actor also promised to bring millions of profits for Telecel Ghana if employed.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh