Dr Kwaku Oteng has been spotted in a video addressing his private life which has been misconstrued

He said it was never true that he was married to six women as has been spread online

He was seen in the company of many others as he addressed an unseen crowd

The group chairman of Angel Group of companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng, has been spotted in a video talking about how his private life has been misconstrued for years.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the business mogul was heard addressing some people believed to be members of his staff.

Flanked by some of his very loyal staff, the Adonko CEO indicated that many of the stories written about him on social media were false.

He went on to say that it was just about 2 per cent of the things said about him might be true and confidently said 98 per cent of the things said and written about him were untrue.

Dr Kwaku Oteng said he was very godfearing and was too clean to be tagged with the many bias publications about him.

The businessman then addressed issues about his private life and said it was not true that he was married to six women.

He said he wanted to clear the air once and for about the many untrue articles written about him.

As he addressed the crowd, they chanted in support and agreed that many people decided to drag his name in the mud because he was a prominent figure in Ghana.

It has been a longstanding rumour that the wealthy businessman was married to many women including Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Akua GMB.

