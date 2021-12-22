Media personality Amanda Jissih dazzles in bedroom photo; fans react

Amanda Jissih has wowed many fans and followers with her latest activity on social media

The media personality was seen taking a break as she lay on what looked like a bed in a hotel room

Amanda Jissih is noted for dazzling in the many photos and videos she shares on her social media platforms

Former Hitz FM presenter, Amanda Jissih has set tongues wagging on social media after she dropped a scintillating photo of herself chillaxing in grand style.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Amanda Jissih was seen enjoying some well-deserved rest by laying on a bed.

The radio and TV personality was seen beaming with a smile amid a tired look as she fixed her gaze in the direction of the camera.

Amanda Jissih was seen wearing a black dress and complimented her outfit with an expensive-looking watch.

The media personality appeared to be drinking something from a cup and was seen in the room with others.

After posting the photo, Amanda Jissih captioned it:

"Possibilities"

Fans react to the photo

Many ardent followers of the media personality took to the comment section to react to the photo.

cgakpe asked:

"Can I be the photographer the next time to my PRETTY QUEEN?"

wizkay_de_khing sent season's greetings the way of the radio show host:

"Merry Christmas to you"

estilaude1 had this to say:

"Very necessary"

bennkingg simply wrote:

"Nice"

apprisk15 had this to say:

"Dammmm"

There were many comments that showed Amanda Jissih was loved and adored by her fans.

