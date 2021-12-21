Star actress Chi Chi Neblett has set tongues wagging on social media with 10 stunning photos

In the photos, the Liberian screen goddess flaunted her natural beauty to the world

The actress is a mother of one and her latest photos have attracted massive reactions from her followers

Liberian actress, Veronica Chi Chi Neblett, is really making waves in Ghana with her gorgeous looks.

The actress, who is currently living Ghana has been surprising her followers on social media with her beautiful photos.

The pretty actress has taken to social media to release 10 outstanding photos of herself.

Chi Chi Neblett: Popular actress flaunts stunning beauty on IG with 10 solid photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Chi Chi Neblett)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Chi Chi looking awesome was wearing white long sleeves.

The award-winning actress and producer then matched it with a tight pair of jeans.

From the photos, she posed nicely for the camera as she flaunted her curvy shape.

Her caption of the photos read, "I don’t ve a caption…..But one thing I know is, I am a very blessed woman….season greetings."

Social media users reaction:

@exaucee_pumbu_answered:

"This is more than amazing."

@wsulonteh_official:

"Just give me one reason, why I will not smile after seeing a smile on your face."

@eldo_a10:

"I love❤️ this Lady too too much."

@soniaogeneofficial:

"My girlfriend."

@strootmanweb:

"So beautiful."

Nigerian Men Are Sweeter in Bed Than Ghanaians, Liberian Actress Chi Chi Neblett Claims

YEN.com.gh reported a story of Chi Chi joining some of her colleagues to sing praises of Nigerian men in comparison to their counterparts from other parts of Africa.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the Ghana based curvy actress explained why she preferred Nigerian men to their Ghanaian brothers.

According to her she is a great fan of popular Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD.

"RMD is my celebrity Nigerian crush. I watched him as a kid growing up and I just love everything about him. He’s such a fine man."

Not stopping there, Chi Chi went ahead to describe Nigerian men as being better in bed than Ghanaians. She admitted that she would not mind getting married to one of them.

Source: Yen