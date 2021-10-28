Popular Liberian actress, Chi Chi Neblett, has shared her take on Nigerian men and how they are different from Ghanaians

The Ghana-based film star noted that Nigerian men are sweeter in bed than their Ghanaian counterparts

Neblett added that Nigerian men also know how to spend money on their women and she would marry one if opportune to

Liberian-born actress Veronica Chi Chi Neblett has just joined some of her colleagues to sing praises of Nigerian men in comparison to their counterparts from other parts of Africa.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh , the Ghana based curvy actress explained why she preferred Nigerian men to their Ghanaian brothers.

Liberian actress Chi Chi Neblett says Nigerian men are better than Ghanaian men. Photos: @chichineblett.

According to her she is a great fan of popular Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD.

In her words:

"RMD is my celebrity Nigerian crush. I watched him as a kid growing up and I just love everything about him. He’s such a fine man."

Not stopping there, Neblett went ahead to describe Nigerian men as being better in bed than Ghanaians. She admitted that she would not mind getting married to one of them.

She said:

"What I love about Nigerian men is that, they know how to spend on their women. I have dated a Nigerian man. They sweet die! Mad oh! If I get one that wants to marry me why not, I'll accept the marriage proposal. "

He was violent and jealous - Actress speaks on why she broke up with ex-boyfriend

Chi Chi Neblett also alerted her potential lovers that she is now single and ready to mingle.

This pronouncement is coming after she jilted her ex-lover a few months ago for being violent and excessively jealous.

The Brown Sugar star actress said:

"I broke up with my boyfriend on July 30, so I don’t have a man in my life at the moment. I left him because he was unnecessarily jealous. I know men can be jealous, but his own was out of this world, never seen such before. I beg I no want again. I tried but couldn’t help it anymore, so I had to find my way out."

Also lamenting on some of the challenges she has encountered with men, Neblett said:

"The thing is, most of them think I am too expensive to handle and secondly they feel every man want an actress. But I was not single till July. So now I am the latest single lady in town (Laughs). I am a very faithful lover.

Once I have a man who loves and cares about me, I don’t see the need to cheat. So, forgiving a cheating partner will be very difficult I swear. I am mean when it comes to my man, cheating is a no-no!!

Sadly, no man in my life for now, so I don’t think of se*x of late, I just manage."

Chi Chi Neblett's speaks on her humble beginnings

Veronica Chi Chi Neblett despite her achievements as a top movie star was never born with a silver spoon. She recalled her grass to grace journey.

"I am Liberian based in Ghana. I was born and brought up in Liberia with my mom and little sister. We are 2 girls from my mom, and I am the first. My growing up was not an easy one.

I went through a lot because we didn't come from a well to do family. We had to sell to make ends meet. I hawked! Oh yes a lot of hawking at some point. All through my growing up days that was what I was doing to help my mom and also pay my fees and put food on the table for us to eat. I hawked a lot of Liberian stuffs. Thank God for his grace and where we are now", she said.

Nigerian men are the best - Ghanaian actress Efia Odo claims

Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo, recently got fans buzzing on social media after she shared her thoughts on Nigerian men.

It all started after series of photos of the actress and a handsome man made the rounds on social media. In the photos, Efia was spotted being snuggled by the man. A fan identified as Charlie_dior took to the comment section to say that love is sweet.

Efia reacted to the post by agreeing with the fan. She added that Nigerian men were the best so far.

