Hilda Agyeiwaa Kodie has been trending on social media for a number of days now

The actress was spotted in a video dancing in front of a house and people have tried to find out who she is

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you some information about the young lady touted as Pamela Watara's challenger

Burgeoning Ghanaian actress, Hilda Agyeiwaa Kodie has been in the trends for a while now after a video in which she was dancing to a song went viral on social media.

The video which was first shared by YEN.com.gh after she dropped it on her Instagram page, has won her many admirers and even followers.

Many, ever since the video was shared, have sought to find out more about the young lady who has come to be known as Pamela Watara's challenger.

Checks made by YEN.com.gh have shown that Hilda Agyeiwaa Kodie is an actress and has starred in many movies and series.

She has starred alongside stars like Tracey Boakye, Ras Nene famed as Dr Likee or Akabenezer and a host of others.

Hilda Agyeiwaa Kodie is noted for posting videos of herself online while dancing to music and also shares excerpts from the movies she stars in.

