2010 Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, is one of the beauty queens who have been wowing social media users.

Nana Ama has been releasing breathtaking photos on her official Instagram handle.

Nana Ama represented the Eastern region in the 2010 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful competition.

Nana Ama Royale: 11 gorgeous photos of 2010 GMB winner that are causing stir on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama Royale)

She took over the queen-ship from 2009 winner, Nasara, whose reign as queen was officially scrapped by the organisers.

Nana Ama was succeeded by Sally Akua Amoakowaa, also known as Akua GMB, who won in 2011 and has become one of the most popular GMB queens because of her marriage to business mogul, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Here are the 11 most stunning photos of Nana Ama that would make your day.

1. She has got swag:

Nana Ama Royale: 11 gorgeous photos of 2010 GMB winner that causing stir on IG (Photo credit: Nana Ama Royale/Instagram)

2. Fashion queen:

Nana Ama Royale: 11 gorgeous photos of 2010 GMB winner that causing stir on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama Royale)

3. Queen bae:

Nana Ama Royale: 11 gorgeous photos of 2010 GMB winner that causing stir on IG *Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama Royale)

4. Spot on:

Nana Ama Royale: 11 gorgeous photos of 2010 GMB winner that causing stir on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama Royale)

5. Looking spectacular:

Nana Ama Royale: 11 gorgeous photos of 2010 GMB winner that causing stir on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama Royale)

6. Awesome:

Nana Ama Royale: 11 gorgeous photos of 2010 GMB winner that causing stir on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama Royale)

7. Beauty in red:

Nana Ama Royale: 11 gorgeous photos of 2010 GMB winner that causing stir on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama Royale)

8. All white:

Nana Ama Royale: 11 gorgeous photos of 2010 GMB winner that causing stir on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama Royale)

9. A real beauty:

Nana Ama Royale: 11 gorgeous photos of 2010 GMB winner that causing stir on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama Royale)

10. Beautiful smile:

Nana Ama Royale: 11 gorgeous photos of 2010 GMB winner that causing stir on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama Royale)

11. Pure class:

Nana Ama Royale: 11 gorgeous photos of 2010 GMB winner that causing stir on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama Royale)

