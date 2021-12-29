A video showing Dr Kwaku Oteng spending some time with his family has warmed hearts

The video showed the Angel Group of Companies CEO playing with a young boy

According to the post, the young boy is the son of Samuel Kofi Acheampong, CEO of ABN Ghana

The group chairman of Angel Group of companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng, has been spotted in a video spending some quality time with one of the sons of Samuel Kofi Acheampong.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Dr Kwaku Oteng, was spotted sitting in a rocking chair with a young man.

The duo was seen swinging in the seat as they conversed and smiled at each other in the special moment.

Photos of Dr. Kwaku Oteng. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Dr Kwaku Oteng was spotted wearing shorts under a nice t-shirt while the young boy who was sporting braided hair was wearing a black jeans over a lacoste shirt.

The video was captioned:

"This is Love. Dr Kwaku Oteng having fun with his grandson @bteflon‘s son"

I don't have 6 wives - Dr Kwaku Oteng finally addresses social media rumors in video

Meanwhile, Dr Kwaku Oteng, has been spotted in a video talking about how his private life has been misconstrued for years.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the business mogul was heard addressing some people believed to be members of his staff.

Flanked by some of his very loyal staff, the Adonko CEO indicated that many of the stories written about him on social media were false.

He went on to say that just about 2 per cent of the things said about him might be true and confidently said 98 per cent of the things said and written about him were untrue.

Source: YEN.com.gh