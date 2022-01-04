A video showing Amerado and Delay around each other has landed online following their dating rumours

Amerado was seen standing by Delay's car while the TV host was getting ready to drive away

It has been speculated that the two public figures are dating and this has sparked massive debate across all social media platforms

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A new video showing award-winning media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso famed as Delay and musician Amerado has popped up on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Delay and Amerado were seen having a conversation at what appeared like a car park

Delay was heard asking Amerado what he wanted her to do for him and quizzed why he was always trying to create problems for him in Accra.

Photos of Amerado and Delay. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

In responding to her query, Amerado said it was all about love matters that was why he was approaching the seasoned TV show host.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Delay burst out into laughter over Amerado's response as they duo enjoyed each other's company in the video.

The duo was seen smiling and as they conversed while Amerado stood on his feet with Delay already in her car about to leave wherever it was she had been.

Rumored relationship between the duo

For a number of weeks, the duo trended on social media platforms when it was rumored that they were an item.

Neither Delay nor Amerado has come out to either confirm or refute the claims that have spread like wildfire on social media.

Many fans and followers of the two Ghanaian celebs have shared their views on the rumor with some welcoming the relationship while others spoke against it.

Burna Boy Arrives in Ghana After Threatening to 'Discipline' Shatta Wale; Photo Drops

Meanwhile, Grammy award-winning artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu widely known as Burna Boy has arrived in Ghana today January 4, 2022, amidst his social media brawl with Ghanaian dancehall act Shatta Wale.

Burna boy in an earlier post on his social media announced a trip to Ghana and many are wondering if the visit is to fight it out with Shatta Wale at the Accra Sports Stadium in a duel they had hinted at in their social media brawl.

The post shared by the African giant, Burna Boy, read three words, “See you soon,” which got many tongues wagging.

Source: YEN.com.gh