Kuami Eugene, in an interview with media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, was asked his thoughts on celebrity lookalikes

The musician said he had no problem with it but had a problem with his lookalike Steve Quarms, stating that the young man does not respect

Eugene noted that he understands the lookalikes were just trying to create content, but at times, they get disrespectful

Renowned musician Kuami Eugene, in an interview with media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, shared his thoughts on the phenomenon of celebrity lookalikes.

Ghanaian Musician Kuami Eugene and lookalike Photo Source: kuamieugene, stevequarms

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian artiste revealed that he generally has no issue with people imitating him for fun and entertainment purposes. However, he expressed a particular concern regarding his lookalike, Steve Quarms, highlighting issues of respect.

During the interview, Kuami Eugene acknowledged that celebrity lookalikes often seek to create content and engage with fans, and he respects their creative efforts. However, he also emphasised that there have been instances when these lookalikes cross the line and show disrespect.

One incident that stood out for Kuami Eugene was an encounter with Steve Quarms, his prominent lookalike. According to the musician, Steve Quarms had taken things too far by daring him in a way that he found inappropriate and disrespectful. Although Kuami Eugene did not go into specific details about the dare, he made it clear that such actions did not sit well with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kuame Eugene sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

stellaafful18 commented:

NDA those lookalike dont respect One insulted Macbrown recently

user-wl6qe5yz8t said:

Is true oo that is how it looks sometimes, they don't respect

WeekmixMedia

hmm these lookalikes the least said the better

Kuame Eugene exposes Mr Drew

In another story, Kuami Eugene sat down with popular media personality Naana Donkor Arthur and shared how Mr Drew's song Case came to fruition.

The singer said he wrote 80 percent of the hit song but is yet to be given what is due him.

According to the musician, he sent Mr Drew messages via WhatsApp addressing his grievances, but the singer left him on read.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh