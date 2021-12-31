Abena Cilla has come in once again with breathtaking photos which have taken over Instagram

In the photos, the heavily endowed young model flaunted her iconic figure to her teeming fans on Instagram

The said photos have attracted massive reactions from Abena Cilla's fans as they couldn't have enough of her beauty

Instagram queen, Abena Cilla, has decided to end the year on a good note by wowing her teeming fans on social media.

Abena Cilla, who doubles as a video vixen has really had a good year and she is ending it well.

The heavily endowed model has released 7 spectacular photos which have been sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Abena Cilla: Young Ghanaian model causes stir on New Year eve with 7 stunning photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Abena Cilla)

In the photos, Abena Cilla is captured wearing a sea-blue outfit looking gorgeous.

From the photos, Abena Cilla posed from different angles and she complimented her beauty with a nice hairstyle.

Captioning the photos, she wrote, "Luke 12:25❤️Don’t Stress."

Fans reaction

@eddy_murphy_murphy_la_joie_:

"Cute and pretty smile."

@robl5364:

"Wow!!! Such a beautiful Melanin."

@sherwin_h_:

"Love me some sweet darky too cute nice smile."

@georgepeter396:

"Dripping abena on."

@frazier31833:

"You are so gorgeous stay winning."

Source: YEN.com.gh