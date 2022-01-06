A-Plus' wife Akosua Vee stuns IG followers with her fashion in photo

Akosua Vee has been spotted in a new photo looking stunning like never before

The fashion influencer and lifestyle critic was seen posing during a street shoot

Akosua Vee is married to Ghanaian social commentator A-Plus and the duo have a child together

Ghanaian fashion blogger, personal and celebrity stylist, Violet Bannerman Quaye, also known as Akosua Vee has stunned her teeming fans with a new photo.

The pretty young lady, in a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, was seen taking part in an artistic street photoshoot.

Akosua Vee was spotted wearing a beautiful patterned dress as she stepped onto the sidewalks of the streets.

She complimented her looks with a burgundy-coloured bag and a pair of transparent heels to match the outfit.

After posting the photo, Akosua Vee captioned it:

"2022,artwork only"

Fans react to the photo

Many fans and followers of Akosua Vee took to the comment section to react to the photo.

kmjonair commented:

"On us! We love it la"

jackieiseverywhere had this to say:

"You know what I love about you? You are loyal to a fault! Eiii"

shee_touch_ventures complimented Akosua Vee:

"Love the hair"

Ghanaian actress

belindadzattah also had this to say:

"Beautiful"

There were many comments that showed that Akosua Vee was indeed loved by her teeming fans and followers.

Source: YEN.com.gh