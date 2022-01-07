The 2022 Tropical Fiesta Festival is currently ongoing and social media has come to a standstill all because of the event.

Stunning photos and videos from D-Black's Tropical Fiesta Festival take over the internet

Source: Instagram

The show which is put together by Ghanaian rapper D-Black is been held at Royal Senchi.

This year's event has attracted top celebrities like Afia Schwar, Darkovibes, King Promise, DKB, Hajia4reall, Efya Nokturnal, and many others.

Many beautiful Ghanaian models were not left out of the fun as they also stormed the show to flaunt their beauty.

Even these models caused lots of traffic and confusion after showing off their iconic stature in swimwear.

From photos and videos which have been sighted by YEN.com.gh, it is no doubt that Royal Senchi is the place to be.

Despite the fun, many fraternized as they got to meet people and make friends.

Some of the models seized the opportunity as they had their photoshoots.

Musicians like Darkovibes, Kelvynboy, King Promise mounted the stage to perform to the people at the event.

