Adjetey Anang and his wife, Elom, have come together to celebrate the birth of their handsome son

The actor's all-grown son, Ryan, celebrated his 7th birthday on social media on Thursday, January 6, 2022

Social media users have joined the Anang's family to celebrate the birthday of Ryan

Adjetey Anang and his wife, Elom, are celebrating the birthday of their only son on social media.

Thursday, January 6, 2021, happened to be the birthday of the actor's son and Mrs. Anang couldn't keep mute over it.

Elom has released an adorable photo of their son, Ryan, who has just attained 7 years.

Adjetey Anang's son looks big and tall in adorable photo as he celebrates 7th birthday (Photo credit: Instagram/Adjetey Anang)

In the photo, Ryan is captured on a scooter as he is geared up ready to take off.

From the photo, Ryan looks like his father as he looks big and tall.

Elom's caption of the photo read, "Happy 7th Birthday to our dear son @ryandew_anang , God richly bless you! May God guide you to grow in wisdom and stature and in favour with God and men! Lots of love from @adjeteyanang and I! ."

Birthday wishes from social media users

mama_kubs:

"Happiest birthday our beautiful little man. Auntie loves you so much and your sister Zarah can’t wait to meet you and give you a million kisses."

missofoo:

"Happy birthday gentleman, more grace as you grow and abundance wisdom. We love you."

afua_benyinwa_sey:

"Happy birthday my baby."

ms_damali:

"Happy Birthday Nephew."

richy_boanerges1:

"bless up kiddo, I love the pirates presentation."

