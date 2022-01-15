Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has expressed his views on the issue of veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio being criticised for too much begging

He said Ghanaians should refrain from judging the actor, also called TT, and help him if they have the means

TT had audio of him begging for leftover food from the kitchen of MzGee, after receiving over 100k from key people

Many Ghanaians have expressed disgust at his attitude and called him a chronic beggar who has no shame

Popular Ghanaian media person, Ameyaw Debrah, has spoken on the current trending issue of veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, commonly known as TT.

TT has been in the news following leaked audio of him begging for leftover food from former TV3 presenter MzGee’s kitchen.

Since then, he has been severely criticised with some people calling him a chronic beggar, a nuisance, and one without shame.

However, Ameyaw Debrah has a different view of the issue and said Ghanaians should support TT if they have the means to.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw said if TT has a real predicament for which he needs help, those who have the means to help him should not shy away from doing so.

He added that people should not judge TT as only God knows the whole truth.

Ghanaians should help him if they can, we shouldn’t judge him. If he says he has a predicament, those who can should help him, those of us who can’t help should remain calm,” Ameyaw Debrah told YEN.com.gh in the interview.

He noted, however, that the way TT goes about asking for money is demanding as if people owe him and that is wrong.

He added that TT seems to be gathering every opportunity to make money from Ghanaians and this is what is making many people complain about his attitude.

Nevertheless, it is not wrong to ask for money,” Ameyaw stressed.

