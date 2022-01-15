Ghanaians are angry with veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio begging for more money to renew his rent

He was in the news begging for support to pay his rent which he said was expiring in September 2022

Some have called him a nuisance, with others asking him to surrender himself to the prisons if he is unable to renew his rent after September

Shortly before 2021 ended, TT received so many donations from Ghanaians, including 90k from the presidency

It is very clear that the majority of Ghanaians are not happy with the way veteran actor Psalm Adejeteyfio, commonly called TT has turned into a chronic beggar.

His issue came up again after an audio of him begging for food from the kitchen of former TV3 presenter, MzGee, was leaked.

This comes after TT got well over 100,000 cedis as contributions from key public figures – for instance, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, gave him 50,000 cedis, while Chief of Staff Frema Opare also gave him 40,000.

The donations were made to him later part of 2021 when he came out publicly to seek help to renew his rent.

However, in less than 6 months, TT is back to his begging nature with an explanation that his rent is expiring in September 2022 and he would need assistance to renew it.

TT also disclosed his desire to build his own house within one to two years and called on Ghanaians to support him.

His new pleas have rather landed him in trouble as many people have severely criticised him.

They were commenting on a post by YEN.com.gh on its official Facebook page.

See screenshots of some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh.

