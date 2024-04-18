Mentor 3 winner and gospel singer Erico has opened up on why his marriage failed

In an interview with Emelia Brobbey, Erico revealed that his ex-wife betrayed his trust while he had been diagnosed with a kidney disease

According to him, the lady was waiting on his death to marry a man in Dubai, who she was sharing explicit photos with

Ghanaian gospel singer Eric Oduro, popularly known as Erico, has opened up on the painful circumstances that led to his divorce from his ex-wife.

According to Erico, the marriage suffered and fell apart over issues of breach of trust and infidelity.

Erico of Mentor 3 fame has talked about his divorce Photo source: @kasapafm

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Emelia Brobbey on Adom TV's Okukuseku show, the Twen Nyame hitmaker revealed that his then-wife sent intimate photos to her lover in Dubai.

He revealed that their marital issues began after he fabricated a story about having only five months to live, aiming to test his wife's loyalty.

The Mentor 3 winner said he had been diagnosed with a kidney problem and had been assured a six-month window for recovery, but he told his wife he had been given five months to live.

"Initially, my wife appeared supportive, but her actions took a drastic turn over time," Erico narrated.

His trust was shattered on a fateful night when he pretended to be asleep, only to overhear the sound of a camera clicking. Upon opening his eyes, he was shocked to see his wife stark naked, sending explicit photos to her lover in Dubai.

"I was on the bed pretending to be sleeping and I heard the camera clicking multiple times. Initially, I thought she was taking photos of me. However, when I turned, I realised she was naked and sending the photos to a man in Dubai whom she was talking to on the phone. I heard her tell him that if 'he was lusting over her photos', he should wait till he meets her in bed," he explained.

Erico revealed that what hurt him the most was hearing his ex-wife assure her Dubai lover that she would marry him as soon as she was widowed, as she thought Erico had only a few months to live.

After confronting her about the incident, Erico decided to prioritise his health and left their matrimonial home and marriage, moving back to Kumasi the next morning.

Erico bemoans poor management after winning Mentor

Meanwhile, Erico recently bemoaned the poor management practices of TV3 Mentor organisers that cost him his career.

In an interview on Nana Ama McBrown's show, he said the reality show pushed him into the spotlight too early without any long-term structures.

Erico added that organisers did not do follow-ups to ensure his appointed producers did the right thing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh