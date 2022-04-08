Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, died in the early hours of Friday, April 8, 2022, and Ghanaians are sad.

Despite him being mourned after his death, TT often received bashings from Ghanaians for some things they say he did not do well.

YEN.com.gh brings you six of the things that got TT in the news for bad reasons.

1. Begging for leftovers: TT made headlines when audio of him begging from leftovers from former TV3 presenter MzGee’s kitchen surfaced online. In that audio, TT was heard asking MzGee if there were leftovers because he would want to have them for feeding. The audio angered a lot of people especially that it came at a time that TT had received massive fund donations from Ghanaians.

2. Misusing rent money: Another TT got Ghanaians angry was when he revealed in an interview that he has used up money meant for payment of his rent for something else. TT had received 50,000 cedis and 40,000 cedis from vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, respectively. However, instead of paying rent for two years, he paid for just one year and squandered the money on other things.

3. Begging for money to renew rent: TT again got bashed by Ghanaians when he came out to beg for more money to renew his rent in September 2022. People got angry and fed-up with him because he already got over 100,000 donations from public figures, as well as other compassionate Ghanaians. There were even some in the diaspora who made special contributions for him.

4. Insulting and cursing Ghanaians who criticised him: TT was also lambasted very much for cursing and insulting Ghanaians who criticised him. This comes after he was criticised for overly begging and taking Ghanaians for fools. TT cursed and said those people will grow to become beggars and even exceed him. He said this in particular to DKB to chided him.

5. Calling out Henry Quartey: TT also got a lot of people angry for calling out the Greater Acrra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey. The minister has pledged to give TT a monthly stipend of 1,500 cedis for his upkeep. However, it seems there was delay with the money being sent to TT and this got him frustrated. He said he wanted to build his own house, and that if the minister had stuck to his promise, he would have achieved that. Again, Ghanaians criticised and called him “proud beggar”.

6. Family issues: TT also got a section of the public, especially women, criticising him when he reveled that he left his wife and children for another woman he later called “demon”. Some even concluded that TT was getting paid for how he treated his wife and children when he had money and was famous.

