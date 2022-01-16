Mummy's little angles: Kafui Danku and her kids dazzle in latest photos

Kafui Danku and her kids have wowed social media with their latest photos

The trio was seen posing for a number of photos in what looked like their plush home

Kafui Danku and her kids are noted for mesmerizing their teeming fans with the photos

Actress and movie producer, Kafui Danku has once again left her fans and followers on cloud nine after she dropped some photos of herself and her lovely children.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kafui Danku and her kids were seen posing for photos looking radiant and as beautiful as ever.

Kafui Danku, together with her popular daughter Baby Lorde The First and Titan, graced IG with their radiance.

In the photos Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde were spotted wearing the same dress - long flowing burgundy-coloured gowns, as Titan wore a different outfit.

They were seen seated on the floor as they posed for their latest set of photos.

After posting the photos, Kafui Danku captioned them:

"SundayFunday cc @babylordethefirst @lifeofthetitan"

Fans react to the photos

Many loyal followers of the actress and her adorable kids took to the comment section to react to the photos she posted.

Actor and movie director kobirana wrote:

"I wan preg sef"

ruthkadiri also came in with the comment:

"Oh my heart"

iamellamensah noted:

"Gorgeous"

littles_artistry was short of words:

"Beautifully wonderful"

official_kosaychipmunk also appeared quite stunned:

"Beautiful family"

ritaabokua9 noted:

"Aww so beautiful"

