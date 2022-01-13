Is that your son? - Fans hilariously ask as McBrown drops photos with Don Little

Nana Ama McBrown has erupted questions and some laughter online after she shared some photos

The actress was seen with fellow actor Don Little as they posed for some photos

Many fans of the actress quizzed if Don Little was McBrown's son following the poses they struck in the photos

Popular Ghanaian entertainers Nana Ama McBrown and Don Little known in real life as Stephen Atanga have caused a massive stir online with their photos.

The duo was seen posing in some 'mother and son' themed photos which have got many people asking hilarious questions.

Due to the diminutive nature of Don Little, his photos with Nana Ama McBrown erupted some fun online with people asking if he was the first child of the actress.

Nana Ama McBrown and Don Little. Source: Instagram/iamammcbrown, 1don_little

Source: Instagram

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, McBrown was seen wearing a white attire as she sat on a sofa.

Don Little, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white Kaftan outfit and stood in front of the actress as they both beamed with smiles.

Another photo saw the duo alternating their positions as Don Little sat on the chair as Nana Ama McBrown stood beside him smiling widely.

The photos formed part of a special visit from some entertainers to the offices of Despite Media Group.

Among those that were also in the photos were Sandra Ababio, Amerado and a host of other beautiful ladies.

Fans react to the photos

Many fans and followers of the two popular Kumawood stars took to the comment section to react to the photos.

rich.bmensah commented:

"Asem b3n kraa nie"

jentle_jack01 jokingly wrote:

"Mom and son lol"

law.ren.cya__ mentioned the name of the diminutive actor:

"Don"

jubella_berries wrote:

"Aww so nice too sweet"

ami_ami_finegirl added:

"Mom n son"

