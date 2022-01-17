Gifty Anti causes stir with no makeup and wig photo; fans shout

Gifty Anti has taken to social media to share a photo of herself without makeup and a wig

The veteran media personality was spotted posing in her plush home while wearing her gym clothes

Gifty Anti is noted for chronicling her private and public life on social media for all to see

Veteran media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has wowed many on social media after she shared a photo of herself in the most natural form possible.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram Oheneyere Gifty Anti was seen her normal gym gym clothes as she posed for the camera.

She was seen standing inside what looked like her plush home as she beamed with smiles on what looked like a busy morning.

Photos of Gifty Anti. Source: Instagram/oheneyeregiftyanti

Source: Instagram

What caught the attention of many people was the fact that the popular media personality was posing without makeup or even a look.

She was seen flaunting her natural beauty in what appeared to be one of the first times she had made such a post.

After posting the photo, Oheneyere Gifty captioned it:

"It is time!! Are you ready? No filter… No make up… Just the ‘raw’ almost 52 year old me

#6daysto52 #myyearofabsolutebeauty #supercrazyfaith #brokenbutbeautiful #TeamHRH"

Fans react to the photo

Many followers of the seasoned journalist took to the comment section to react to the photo she shared.

Musician ceccytwummusic had this to say:

"You looking beautiful"

favoured_99 also commented:

"Your new age is gonna look super duper on you.. Beautiful as always"

strawberry_fitzness noted:

"She just slay so easily, awesome mummy"

_charityk_ also noted:

"Wow very nice nana"

