Fella Makafui has once again dazzled her millions of fans and followers on social media with a stunning photo

The actress, who appears to be having the best time of her life, was seen posing in the photo while dressed in a stunning red attire

Fella Makafui is happily married to musician Medikal and the duo have a daughter - Island - together

Actress and super mom, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, has given her fans something to drool over after she dropped some dazzling photos of herself on Instagram.

In the set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram account of the YOLO star, Fella was seen dazzling in a red attire.

The part-time musician was seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt over same colour trousers as she posed in a part of her huge home.

Photos of Fella Makafui. Source: Instagram/fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

She was looking quite exquisite in her glamorous makeup as she posed for the cameras to have her photo taken, while sporting her now-popular short hairstyle.

The mother of adorable Island Frimpong was seen holding a black clutch to compliment her black shoes.

After posting the photos, Fella Makafui captioned them:

"Money Making Monday!!"

Celebs and fans of Fella take to social media to react

Many people, including Medikal took to the comment section to react to the photos the actress posted.

yes_iam_dela came in with the comment:

"Pretty"

queeny_may noted:

"Girl boss"

There were many other comments that showed that Fella Makafui was loved and adored by her family, colleagues and fans.

