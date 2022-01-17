Moesha takes to IG to celebrate Tracey Boakye on her b'day today, many react

Moesha Boduong has made her second post on Instagram after getting back on the social media platform 24 hours ago

The actress took the opportunity to celebrate fellow actress Tracey Boakye on the occasion of her birthday today

Moesha returned to social media a day ago after staying off all platforms since June 2021 due to ill health

Social media influencer and actress Moesha Babiinoti Boduong now preferred to be known as Maurecia, has made yet another post on Instagram after paying reverence to God.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the popular actress, Moesha took time off her new life to wish her fellow actress, Tracey Boakye well on her birthday today, January 17, 2022.

Moesha posted a photo of Tracey Boakye wearing a beautiful black dress while posing in her home.

The photo saw Tracey Boakye flaunting her latest inclusion to her fleet of cars, a Lexus, and also showed off some of the luxury items she bought to 'spoil' herself on her big day.

After posting the photo, Moesha captioned it:

"Happy birthday @tracey_boakye God loves you and May this he love continues to shine in your life .God bless your new age"

Fans of the actress react to her new post

kofikorsahgh had this to say:

"Yieyie...Moe Moe"

maltitinigro also wrote:

"Welcome Back Queen"

blackish.bridalfans also commented:

"She sounds so beautiful"

adzoa_noela noted:

"Welcome back beautiful"

