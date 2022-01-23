Fella Makafui has been spotted jiving to a song as she flaunted her spotless beauty and banging hips

The actress and serial entrepreneur has maintained her stunning figure despite being a mother of one

Her video circulating online has gained reactions from several social media users and fans

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress and serial entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has dazzled scores of internet users with her unblemished beauty and 'perfect' hourglass figure.

She was spotted jiving to a song as she flaunted her banging curvy body for the camera.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, seen by YEN.com.gh, Fella is seen standing on the balcony of a building surrounded by greens while giving positive vibes and smooth dance moves.

Fella Makafui Shows Off Her Flat Belly and Hourglass Figure in Video; Fans React. Photo credit: @Fella Makafui/yesghanaonline

Source: Instagram

One could observe from the video that Fella Makafui has an excellent figure despite being a mother. She has put in much effort to maintain her body shape.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

On her Instagram account, she has uploaded videos showing her body maintaining routines which consist of using waist trainers.

The new video on Yesghanaonline has gained reactions.

Watch the video below:

Fella Makafui Shares Emotional Story

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Fella Makafui may be living lavishly now but life has not always been this rosy for her and her family.

According to Fella, she has gone through a lot of suffering to get to where she is now and thus deserves every bit of what she has.

In an emotional text post on her Instagram stories, Fella indicated that she had gone through sleepless nights with tears when things were not going well for her family.

Fella Makafui Releases Latest Photos of Daughter Island

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui is a doting parent to one adorable little princess, Island Frimpong, and she never misses the opportunity to show her off on social media.

The famous entertainer has warmed hearts with new candid photos of her daughter glowing with smiles.

Fella Makafui, who doubles up as a brand influencer and serial entrepreneur, also uploaded videos marketing a brand on her Instagram account.

In the photos, Island looked adorable in a colourful outfit as she beamed for a shot. The little angel seemed unaware when she was photographed in another frame.

Source: YEN.com.gh