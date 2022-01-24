Serwaa Amihere has got her colleague presenters and actresses talking over a new photo she shared online

She stunned in a long dress designed in African print that could make one think it is a slit and kaba design

Some other fans have praised the GHOne TV presenter for her beauty, design, and for being classy

Beautiful Ghanaian television presenter, Serwaa Amihere, has warmed the hearts of her fans and colleagues with a new photo.

She perfectly rocked her long dress that has a Slit and Kaba design made with African print and social media users could not keep calm over her gorgeousness.

She posed in style and beamed with smiles revealing her sparkling white teeth.

A collage of Serwaa Amihere. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere/Instagram

Source: Facebook

McBrown, Mama Zimbi, Yvonne Okoro, others react to Serwaa’s post

Serwaa Amihere’s post has triggered massive reactions from other celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Mama Zimbi, Caroline Sampson, Yvonne Okoro as well as her fans.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

caroline4real: “So this be the Friday pressure eh? Ok ok.”

iamamamcbrown: “fine baby.”

yvonneokoro: “pretty.”

akumaamamazimbi: “Simple and Nice.”

arkorfuldede: “Very beautiful darling.. Always rocking it with.”

stellslinus: “Was awaiting the full picture.”

jakobobella: “Real Friday flow! Nice weekend!.”

bilqusyola: “beautiful.”

mr_kamaful: “Goddess.”

nanayaa_16: “Gorgeous.”

miss__opoku: “Hi darling U look stunning.”

gladys_korkor: “A Queen and more.”

Serwaa Amihere speaks on secrets to her admirable body goals

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere was in the news just recently after a photo showing how smallish she and her sister Maami looked before now dropped online.

In the photo that was published earlier by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa and Maami were seen without the physique they have today.

Many people thus wondered how they have grown to have deep curves when there was no sign of it in their photo that was taken not too long ago.

However, Serwaa has shared what seems to be the secret behind how far she has come in her life, and this could span to her physique.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa said for her, it has always been God’s blessing and nothing else.

Source: YEN.com.gh