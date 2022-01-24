Lil Win and Sandra Sarfo Ababio have been spotted in a new lovey-dovey video on social medi

The duo was seen seated on some chairs in what looked like a porch as they sang a song

It has long been rumoured that the Kumawood stars are an item but noting has since been confirmed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Kumawood actors Lil Win known in real life as Kwadwo Nkansah and Sandra Sarfo Ababio have been spotted in a new video jamming to a song.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the duo was seen seated in some chairs in what looked like a porch as they sang a song.

They were seen beaming with massive smiles as they composed their own acapella version of a song that was playing on a device.

Photo of Lilwin and Sandra Sarfo-Ababio. Source: Instagram/zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Sandra Sarfo Ababio was seen in the video placing her hand around the neck of the comic Kumawood star as they both sang the song.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Lil Win was seen wearing a football jersey while Sandra Ababio was seen in a red dress as she flaunted her pretty face and nice tattoos.

The video was shared on the Instagram handle of award-winning blogger Zionfelix's page which garnered a lot of reactions.

Zionfelix captioned the video:

"I just want to drop this video here and clear my throat"

Fans react to the video

jtwinz_official came in with the comment:

"They look good together"

3891leticia had this to say:

"2022 is all love year for the celebraties,I see love in their eyes"

majid_amg1 also commented:

"The secret love is deep you won’t understand until you’re rich enough"

Gospel Musician Aduhemaa's Wedding Photos and Videos drop Online

Celebrated Gospel musician, Julia Annor-Yeboah famed us Aduhemaa, walked down the aisle in a breathtaking and glorious ceremony last week, January 15, 2022.

The artiste tied the knot with her significant half, Stephen Appiah in traditional ceremony a day before their white wedding at the Hydrophone Estate and the wedding, Christian Praise International Centre, Pigfarm-Accra respectively.

Aduhemaa comes from a Christian family of repute. She is the last daughter of the late Bishop Dr Augustine Annor-Yeboah, founder of Former chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church.

Source: YEN.com.gh