Gospel Musician Aduhemaa's Wedding Photos and Videos drop Online

Award-winning Gospel musician Aduhemaa tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on last week, January 15 2022

The gospel artiste and her hubby, Stephen Appiah, preceded the white wedding event with a traditional ceremony a day before

The ceremony has garnered a lot of positive reactions online after the photos surfaced with many users sending in congratulatory messages

Celebrated Gospel musician, Julia Annor-Yeboah famed us Aduhemaa, walked down the aisle in a breathtaking and glorious ceremony last week, January 15, 2022.

The artiste tied the knot with her significant half, Stephen Appiah in traditional ceremony a day before their white wedding at the Hydrophone Estate and the wedding, Christian Praise International Centre, Pigfarm-Accra respectively.

Aduhemaa comes from a Christian family of repute. She is the last daughter of the late Bishop Dr Augustine Annor-Yeboah, founder of Former chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church.

Her wedding ceremony was graced by many top gospel artistes and other industry players aside the presence of friends and family.

Present at the wedding was her sister, singer Jayana, Nii Okai, Philip Adzale , Helen Yawson, Kobby Salm, Church of Pentecost Former IMD-Apostle Gyesi Addo, Bishop Stephen Owusu Jackson-CPIC Chairman, Madam Rebecca Annor-Yeboah, wife of the late iconic preacher, Bishop Dr Annor-Yeboah.

After news broke about her wedding, photos of the beautiful ceremony has now surfaced online and fans and netizens are sending in congratulatory messages.

Checkout the beautiful photos

1.The newly married couples at their traditional marriage ceremony.

2. Aduhemaa serving us the ultimate bridal look with her flawless

2. In a beautifully beaded kente, Aduhemaa blesses our sights with her ethereal look.

Aduhemaa spotted having a mother-bride moment. Nothing beats a mothers prayer.

