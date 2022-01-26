The female celebrities in Ghana may be filled with blonde celebrities, but that doesn't mean they were naturally born with the shade

Going blonde can completely transform a celebrity's look and vibe, but it's not a light decision to make that is why we stun these female celebrities

Celebrities like Nana Ama Mcbrown, Serwaa Amihere, and others have blessed our sights with totally transformed and breathtaking looks in blonde hair

A number of female Ghanaian celebrities have changed their natural hair color to blonde hair and have got fans and netizens stunned with the massively flawless transformation.

Blonde hair is now having a serious moment amongst our female celebs in Ghana, with celebrities like Nana Ama Mcbrown , Zynnell Zuh, Julliet Ibrahim trying the hue.

Of all the hair transformations, going blonde is one of the most dramatic, and these stars love the drama it comes with.

Ghana Celebs in blonde. source: Instagram/@serwaaamihere @nanaamamcbrown @zynnellzuh

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 7 female celebrities who went Blonde and completely transformed their look.

1.Nana Ama Mcbrown

The celebrated Kumawood actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown's beauty is out of this world but in blonde hair, she could blind the eyes of fans. Let's just say she is 'legally blonde' .

2.Haja4real

Colored hair always looks good on Ghanaian budding artiste, , but there is something more striking about her look every time she rocks blonde colors. She lots completely exotic in it.

3.Zynnell Zuh

When you are heralded as one of Ghana's most fashionable celebrities, that definitely will mean you have tried it and seen it all in the world of style and beauty. Zynnell has 'murdered' the color blonde to its final bits.

4. Sandra Ankobiah

The entertainment lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, is a true beauty icon. She flags the true beauty effect of blonde colored hair anytime she rocks it. Sandra also knows how to blend it with her look.

5.Sister Derbie

Sister Deborah is known as the African mermaid for a reason which is her justice to colored hair anytime she has it on especially for blonde hair. The blonde hair makes her look like a celestial being.

6. Selly Galley

Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the 'blondest' of them all? Selly Galley is ! Ghana's style icon knows how to turn heads not just with her outfits but in blonde hair too.

7. Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim is a force to reckon with when it comes to blonde colored hair. She makes it pop like no other female celebrity and that is why we stun her.

Source: YEN.com.gh