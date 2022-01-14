Joselyn Dumas Captivates fans with Animal-Themed Photoshoots; Fans React

You know you are 'that girl' if you are featured in the issue of any GQ Magazine and that is what actress Joselyn Dumas just brought to the table

The actress melted the hearts of fans with her breathtaking but daring photos which was featured in the latest issue of GQ South Africa's Magazine

Joselyn Dumas went extra in the new set of photos for GQ South Africa as she dripped in high fashion costumes posed with a lot of rabbits

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Joselyn Dumas is a true fashion and style icon as she make it in high-end magazine brand, GQ South Africa with animal-themed photos causing stirs online.

The actress swept fans of their feet announcing her feature in the magazine's latest issue which she did by sharing some of the beautiful photos used in the magazine and was in one word 'unique'.

Lets just say animals are the new props as Joselyn Dumas ditched the 'cliché' set design culture like flowers and chairs and goes in for a colony of rabbits in GQ South Africa's latest issue.

Joselyn Dumas for Gq.source: Instagram/@joselyn Dumas

Source: Instagram

The photos have got tongues wagging on social media already with many people expressing their love for the photos. Others are stunned by her bravery and the creativity to the entire body of arts.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Joselyn Dumas' feat in appearing in GQ South Africa's latest issue comes not much of a surprise to many style observers and lovers. The actress over the years have proven herself to be a force to reckon with in the world of fashion.

Her numerous wins at some of the nations biggest style awards events and magazine covers she has graced here in Ghana. This tells her potency and influence in the fashion spheres so it only makes sense getting recognized beyond Ghana.

Some social media Reactions

Actress @nikkisamonas commented:

"It’s follow the white rabbit for me"

@vicenzo_mac_j reacted:

"I love the second but I also love my bunnies"

@melissansiah also commented:

"Killed it babe!!! Simply gorgeous!"

Video of Actress and Lawyer Looking like Moesha Surprises fans

Actress and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has got fans talking with a new video of her looking like her colleague actress Moesha Boduong.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra looks heavier behind than what she is known for. She attended an event over the weekend, where the video was taken.

Many people who have seen the video have expressed worry over Ankobiah’s appearance, and some have criticized her.

Source: YEN.com.gh